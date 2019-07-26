SBS Punjabi

Facebook fined $5 billion over privacy breaches

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in April (AAP)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Published 26 July 2019 at 3:25pm, updated 26 July 2019 at 3:34pm
By Laura Baehny
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Social media giant Facebook has been fined a massive penalty for breaching the privacy of its users. Ravdeep Singh reports.

Facebook has been fined $5 billion for privacy violations on Wednesday.

The US Federal Trade Commission investigation concluded that Facebook betrayed the trust of its users and deceived them with the ability to control their personal information.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons says the fine is one of the largest civil penalties for any type of conduct in US history.

