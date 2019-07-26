Facebook fined $5 billion over privacy breaches

Facebook has been fined $5 billion for privacy violations on Wednesday.
The US Federal Trade Commission investigation concluded that Facebook betrayed the trust of its users and deceived them with the ability to control their personal information.
FTC Chairman Joe Simons says the fine is one of the largest civil penalties for any type of conduct in US history.
