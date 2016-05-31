SBS Punjabi

Fair Work helps Indian 457 skilled worker with $22,000 reimbursement

A Pastory Chef at work

A Pastory Chef at work

Published 31 May 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 1 June 2016 at 6:14pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Navdeep Kaur arrived in Australia as an international student. She was later employed as a pastry chef at Wild Sage Café run by The Blu Hornsby Pty Ltd at Cammeray in NSW on a 457 skilled worker visa. Preetinder Grewal reports…

Navdeep oversaw the dessert section of the kitchen, making items from the dessert menu and baking items such as croissants and muffins.

She often put in overtime hours, worked till midnight on weekdays and also worked on weekends.

But still she was reluctant to raise concerns about her wages and penalty rates because she was reliant on the company for her visa to remain in Australia.
Underpayment of workers is a persistent issue in the hospitality industry and the successful legal action should send a message to hospitality employers that short-changing employees is a serious matter.

Employers and employees seeking assistance can visit www.fairwork.gov.au or contact the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94.

