Families want the relaxation of visa rules extended to parental visa

Just last month, the Government made temporary concessions for some partner visa applicants.





It removed the requirement to have to fly out of Australia, and there are calls for that to be extended further in the family visa program.





Labor MP Julian Hill says there are numerous families in the same boat, and he wants the rules to be relaxed.





Mr Hill says he's personally heard from hundreds of people about this issue and he thinks the government needs to do more to address the issue.





The Department of Home Affairs says it will work with families to provide extensions and that no visa will be refused due to an inability to travel offshore.





