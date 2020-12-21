SBS Punjabi

Families want the relaxation of visa rules extended to parental visa

Family farewell in the airport

There are calls for the Federal Government to extend temporary changes to the family visa program Source: Getty Images

Other ways to listen

There are calls for the federal government to extend temporary changes to the family visa program that remove the requirement for applicants to fly offshore simply to have visas granted.

Published 21 December 2020 at 1:11pm, updated 21 December 2020 at 5:38pm
By Sarah Chlala
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Just last month, the Government made temporary concessions for some partner visa applicants.

It removed the requirement to have to fly out of Australia, and there are calls for that to be extended further in the family visa program.

Labor MP Julian Hill says there are numerous families in the same boat, and he wants the rules to be relaxed.

Mr Hill says he's personally heard from hundreds of people about this issue and he thinks the government needs to do more to address the issue.

The Department of Home Affairs says it will work with families to provide extensions and that no visa will be refused due to an inability to travel offshore. 

