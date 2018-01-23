SBS Punjabi

Farm debt crisis: CM Amarinder Singh denies total waiver

CM Amarinder Singh

Published 23 January 2018 at 5:33pm
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Bharti Kisan Union has accused Congress of flipping from the promises they made during elections. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that financially starved Punjab government will not agree to complete debt waiver for farmers. The government has already agreed to benefit a total of 5.63 lakh farmers in the initial phase, he said.

Here is our weekly Punjabi Diary. This report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Jan 22, 2018, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi 

