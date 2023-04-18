'Fasting and feasting': How Punjabi Muslims are celebrating Eid in Australia

Key Points Muslims from India and Pakistan celebrate Eid together in Australia with many people sharing meals, hugs and well wishes.

As the month-long fasting of Ramadan is approaching an end, many families continue traditions with religious zeal in their Australian homeland.

SBS Punjabi spoke to famous Australian vlogger couple Sammy and Naz to learn more about how the festival is celebrated across the community.

Muslims will celebrate Eid this weekend with a three-day celebration marking the end of 30 days of fasting with special feasts and fervour.





Melbourne-based popular vlogger couple, Sammy and Naz, famous on social media for their comic videos depicting various social issues, come from a Punjabi Muslim background.



Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Naz says continuing the traditions helps many Punjabi families celebrate Ramadan in Australia.





"We celebrate this special festival with the Indian as well as Pakistani community and also invite friends from non-Muslim backgrounds for special daawat ," she says.



Indian and Pakistani community after the evening prayer during Ramadan. Credit: Supplied by Naz Sheikh. "We also buy new clothes and toys for children, meet our friends and relatives, exchange sweets and relish the traditional food items prepared at home during this holy period.





"The celebrations in Australia are more diverse and enjoyable as many communities of different backgrounds come together."



Flavourful and rich traditional food is always a highlight of Ramadan. Credit: Supplied by Naz Sheikh. Sammy sheds some light on the obliged charity tradition 'Zakat al-Fitr' practised by Muslims.





"Charity begins at home," he says





"Rather than finding the needy and bestowing the alms, we should start by helping our needy relatives.



"Not only do we need to come together to show kindness and solidarity during this month, rather it should be practised irrespective of the religious grounds."





Many Middle Eastern and Asian countries, including India and Pakistan, observe a public holiday on Eid and Australia is home to over 800,000 Muslims.





