Father of the Year - Dr Jamal Rifi

Published 4 September 2015 at 10:52pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 5:01pm
By Preetinder Grewal
A GP in western Sydney, Dr Jamal Rifi has been named Australia's Father of the Year.The western Sydney doctor and father-of five is no stranger to awards.He has won the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Award and the Pride of Australia Fair Go Medal, but he says this achievement is the greatest honour of them all.

