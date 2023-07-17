‘It is reversible disease’: Expert tips to get rid of fatty liver

Fatty Liver disease is a build-up of fat in the liver mostly affecting people with excessive weight.





Sydney-based Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Dr Raghubinder Singh is an interventional Endoscopist with extensive clinical experience in the endoscopic diagnosis and management of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.





He denies the belief that a person who consumes alcohol is more likely to suffer from liver problems.



Dr. Raghubinder Singh says that Fatty liver disease is a reversible condition. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Raghubinder Singh Dr Singh said, "Consuming more carbohydrates and lack of exercise can lead to fatty liver disease".





According to him, this problem can be avoided by following a healthy lifestyle and eating a low-carbohydrate diet.





"Bring some small changes in your lifestyle to get rid of fatty liver problem".





