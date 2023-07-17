‘It is reversible disease’: Expert tips to get rid of fatty liver

Fatty liver in obese person, conceptual illustration

Fatty liver is commonly associated with alcohol or metabolic syndrome (diabetes, hypertension and obesity), but can also be due to any one of many causes. Credit: KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Fatty Liver disease is becoming a common health concern in the community. Although there is no effective treatment or medicine for it, still Dr Raghubinder Singh Gill says fatty liver disease can be reversed by making some changes in lifestyle. Here he provides some expert tips that one can follow to get back on the path of recovery.

Fatty Liver disease is a build-up of fat in the liver mostly affecting people with excessive weight.

Sydney-based Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Dr Raghubinder Singh is an interventional Endoscopist with extensive clinical experience in the endoscopic diagnosis and management of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

He denies the belief that a person who consumes alcohol is more likely to suffer from liver problems.
Dr Raghu Gill.jpg
Dr. Raghubinder Singh says that Fatty liver disease is a reversible condition. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Raghubinder Singh
Dr Singh said, "Consuming more carbohydrates and lack of exercise can lead to fatty liver disease".

According to him, this problem can be avoided by following a healthy lifestyle and eating a low-carbohydrate diet.

"Bring some small changes in your lifestyle to get rid of fatty liver problem".

‘ਜਿਗਰ ਦੀ ਚਰਬੀ’: ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਿਗਰ ਦੀ ਚਰਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ ਛੁਟਕਾਰਾ

