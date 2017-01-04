Federal government defends Centrelink automated debt recovery

Centrelink Source: AAP
Published 4 January 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 12:27pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
The federal government is defending Centrelink's automated debt recovery system amid reports of wrongly-issued repayment notices.The government says it has received fewer than 300 complaints out of the almost 170-thousand letters sent out this financial year.But as Preeti McCarthy reports, there are concerns apparent limitations in the process may see some of the most vulnerable burdened by debts they don't owe.
