SBS Punjabi

Federal government defends Centrelink automated debt recovery

SBS Punjabi

Centrelink

Centrelink Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 12:27pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The federal government is defending Centrelink's automated debt recovery system amid reports of wrongly-issued repayment notices.The government says it has received fewer than 300 complaints out of the almost 170-thousand letters sent out this financial year.But as Preeti McCarthy reports, there are concerns apparent limitations in the process may see some of the most vulnerable burdened by debts they don't owe.

Published 4 January 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 12:27pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?