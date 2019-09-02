Female pedestrian dies after being hit by car

Source: Supplied
Published 2 September 2019 at 7:13pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 3:45pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A 31-year-old woman who is perceived to be of Indian-origin has died after being struck by a car at a shopping centre in Adelaide. SA police said that the woman was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious condition on Thursday 29 August where she died today from her injuries. Another pedestrian who is said to be related to the woman has sustained minor leg injuries in this crash. The car was allegedly driven by an 82-year old driver who is assisting police with inquiries. Listen to this audio report for more information…
