FIFA World Cup 2018: the top eight are ready for quarterfinals

The field at the football World Cup has now been pared down to the final eight teams.





England is through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, after winning their first-ever penalty shootout at the event.





Extra-time came and went without a goal, meaning the game went to a shootout.





England has traditionally been poor in such shootouts. But Colombia missed one penalty, and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved another.





England winning the shootout, 4-3. England will now play Sweden in a quarter-final on Sunday.





Before that, Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute winner completed an incredible comeback as Belgium overturned a two-goal deficit to stun Japan 3-2 to book a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.





The quarter-final matchups are now confirmed at this fascinating tournament.





France plays Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod, and then Brazil plays Belgium in Kazan on Saturday morning.





Sunday morning's action sees the England versus Sweden game in Samara, followed by Croatia taking on hosts Russia in Sochi.





Here is the list of all scheduled matches pending in rest of the tournament.











QUARTER-FINALS





12am Saturday July 7 — Uruguay v France





4am Saturday July 7 — Brazil v Belgium





12am Sunday July 8 — Sweden v England





4am Sunday July 8 — Russia v Croatia





SEMI-FINALS





4am Wednesday July 11 — Uruguay/France v Brazil/Belgium





4am Thursday July 12 — Russia/Croatia v Sweden/England





THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF





12am Sunday July 15 — TBC v TBC





FINAL





1am Monday July 16 — TBC v TBC









