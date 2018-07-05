SBS Punjabi

FIFA World Cup 2018: the top eight are ready for quarterfinals

FIFA World Cup Russia ball

A 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia match ball. Source: Getty Images

Published 5 July 2018 at 5:47pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 10:12am
By Gautam Kapil
SBS

The 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal lineup has been decided after a dramatic Round of 16 that featured high-voltage drama, goals, penalty shootouts and surprise evictions.

The field at the football World Cup has now been pared down to the final eight teams.

England is through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, after winning their first-ever penalty shootout at the event.

Extra-time came and went without a goal, meaning the game went to a shootout.

England has traditionally been poor in such shootouts. But Colombia missed one penalty, and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved another.

England winning the shootout, 4-3. England will now play Sweden in a quarter-final on Sunday.

Before that, Nacer Chadli's 94th-minute winner completed an incredible comeback as Belgium overturned a two-goal deficit to stun Japan 3-2 to book a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.

Japanese Watch FIFA World Cup Match Against Poland
Happy but boring ... Japanese fans in Tokyo celebrate progressing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia Source: Getty Images AsiaPac
 

The quarter-final matchups are now confirmed at this fascinating tournament.

 France plays Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod, and then Brazil plays Belgium in Kazan on Saturday morning.

 Sunday morning's action sees the England versus Sweden game in Samara, followed by Croatia taking on hosts Russia in Sochi.

 Here is the list of all scheduled matches pending in rest of the tournament.

 

QUARTER-FINALS

12am Saturday July 7 — Uruguay v France

 4am Saturday July 7 — Brazil v Belgium

 12am Sunday July 8 — Sweden v England

 4am Sunday July 8 — Russia v Croatia

 SEMI-FINALS

 4am Wednesday July 11 — Uruguay/France v Brazil/Belgium

 4am Thursday July 12 — Russia/Croatia v Sweden/England

 THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

12am Sunday July 15 — TBC v TBC

 FINAL

1am Monday July 16 — TBC v TBC

