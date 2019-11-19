SBS Punjabi

Filicide in Australia: when a parent kills their own child

SBS Punjabi

Killed by one who should have cared

Address the issue while the numbers are still small Source: Moment RF

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2019 at 12:47pm, updated 20 November 2019 at 11:35am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

There are up to 25 cases of filicide every year in Australia and while the cases can trigger outrage at the time, attention on the issue doesn't always last. That's why researchers in crime and the law enforcement sector came together at a two-day filicide conference in Melbourne.

Published 19 November 2019 at 12:47pm, updated 20 November 2019 at 11:35am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Researchers in crime and the law enforcement sector came together at a two-day filicide conference in Melbourne. 

Emeritus Professor Thea Brown from Monash University attended this week's filicide conference and said that sometimes the motivation of parents taking their own children's lives doesn't make sense.

Former police detective Dr Russell Wate has been working with Victoria Police and is suggesting more communication between services is needed to understand what to do when a child death happens.

"What it does improve is that you don't miss any case and you give yourself the best chance finding out why they died and if they died criminally who is responsible."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.


Other related stories

Mothers of three or more children at greater risk of heart failure


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?