Film on the honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu scores big at Toronto International Film Festival
Actors Kanwar Grewal (L) and Pavia Sidhu (C) and director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar pose for photographers at the premiere of "Dear Jassi" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario. Credit: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images).
Dear Jassi, a film based on the real story has won the 'Platform Award 2023,' one of the most prestigious awards at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film recounts the true story of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, the daughter of affluent blueberry farmers in Maple Ridge, who met a tragic end in June 2000 in India, following her secret marriage to Sukhwinder 'Mithu' Sidhu, a rickshaw driver, despite her family's objections. This and more in our weekly news segment of Bollywood Gupshup on upcoming movies and songs.
Share