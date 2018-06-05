SBS Punjabi

Find out more about Tax File Numbers

SBS Punjabi

ATO

ATO Source: The Guardian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2018 at 5:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By MP Singh, Wolfgang Mueller, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Your Tax File Number is as important as your birthdate. In use in Australia for more than 80 years, a TFN is assigned by the Taxation Commissioner.

Published 5 June 2018 at 5:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By MP Singh, Wolfgang Mueller, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Tax File Number (TFN) is a number that is unique to each person in Australia. It connects their earnings, superannuation and taxation to them. It’s assigned by the Taxation Commissioner.

A TFN is an important piece of personal identification, which should not be lost or shared around.

 “Once you get a Tax File Number, that’s yours for your working life or for the time that you’re here working. So you get one for your life. For every employer that you might have, you give them your Tax File Number and they will report tax that has to be paid on your behalf to the Australian Tax Office,” explains Stephanie Ceredes, from the Tax Institute.

A businesswoman using laptop at office desk
Source: AAP Image/Moodboard


How to get a TFN

If you’re a foreign passport holder, a permanent migrant or a temporary visitor,
you can apply online
. “It’s very straightforward. The Taxation Office will cross check your information with the date from the Immigration Office showing that you are in Australia, so it’s quite easy,” explains Gunnar Kaebisch, a manager with BDO, one of Australia’s largest accounting and taxation firms.

If you’re an Australian resident or citizen
, you can apply for your TFN at certain Australia Post outlets, at Centrelink centres or by post. You’ll first need to complete a form and you’ll also need to make certified copies of the identification documents mentioned on the form.

There is no fee for lodging a TFN application. You’ll receive your TFN by mail in the following 28 days.

If you start your own business, you’ll also need a TFN for it.

A salesperson cutting cheese in a store
Source: AAP Image/Moodboard


What happens if you don’t get a TFN

If you don’t provide a TFN to your employer, you’ll have to pay more taxes than necessary.

“If you don’t supply one to your employer, for example, he would legally be required to withhold tax on the payment to be made to you at the highest tax rate, which is 47 per cent. You probably don’t want that so you’d be well advised to have a Tax File Number,” says Kaebisch.

Stay consistent

It’s important to keep writing your name the same way as on your original application. If you change the spelling of your name or add a middle name, it might cause problems with the Australian Taxation Office or the bank.

Follow SBS Punjabi on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Indian-origin photographer’s exhibition celebrates Indigenous heroes

Parm Singh - The power of art, passion and creativity

Meet excellent photographer, writer and motivational personality; Janmeja Singh Johal

Passionate Harnav talks about careers in Photography



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?