First Contact Preview

Published 28 November 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 8:52pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
The first season of First Contact sparked debate across the country when six Australians ventured into Aboriginal Australia for the first time.The Logie-award winning series is coming back for a second season, but this time, journalist Ray Martin will take on the journey six Australian celebrities with very conflicting opinions about our nation's Indigenous peoples. Preeti McCarthy has the story.

