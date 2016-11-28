First Contact Preview

First Contact Source: David Dare Parker
The first season of First Contact sparked debate across the country when six Australians ventured into Aboriginal Australia for the first time.The Logie-award winning series is coming back for a second season, but this time, journalist Ray Martin will take on the journey six Australian celebrities with very conflicting opinions about our nation's Indigenous peoples. Preeti McCarthy has the story.
