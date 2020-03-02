First coronavirus death confirmed in Australia

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s who recently returned from Iran has been diagnosed with the illness in New South Wales. It comes after a woman who'd also travelled to the country tested positive on the Gold Coast.





Queensland's health minister says the government is working to clear patient backlogs in preparation for a possible outbreak in the state.





The state has at least nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the most recent being a 63-year-old woman who returned from Iran.





Health Minister Steven Miles says the measures aim to minimise the pressure that will be placed on hospitals and ensure faster access to treatments.





