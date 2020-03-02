SBS Punjabi

First coronavirus death confirmed in Australia

SBS Punjabi

The first Australian to die from coronavirus passed away at Perth's Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital.

The first Australian to die from coronavirus passed away at Perth's Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2020 at 3:55pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An elderly Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities say an increase in cases is inevitable across the country. Western Australia's Chief Health Officer on Sunday confirmed the man died at a Perth hospital in the early hours of the morning.

Published 2 March 2020 at 3:55pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Meanwhile, a man in his 40s who recently returned from Iran has been diagnosed with the illness in New South Wales. It comes after a woman who'd also travelled to the country tested positive on the Gold Coast.

Queensland's health minister says the government is working to clear patient backlogs in preparation for a possible outbreak in the state.

The state has at least nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the most recent being a 63-year-old woman who returned from Iran.

Health Minister Steven Miles says the measures aim to minimise the pressure that will be placed on hospitals and ensure faster access to treatments.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Can HIV treatment cure Coronavirus?

Coronavirus cases on the rise, plans afoot to evacuate Australians from China

Are facemasks strong enough to protect from Coronavirus?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?