First Leaders' Debate

Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten at National Press Club Canberra

Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten at National Press Club Canberra Source: AAP

Published 30 May 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 9:51am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have gone head-to-head in the first official leaders' debate of the election. Climate change and the issue of trust dominated proceedings, as Messrs Turnbull and Shorten appeared at the National Press Club in Canberra.Preeti McCarthy reports.....

