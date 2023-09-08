First Sikh to perform at historic mansion ‘Haveli Barood Khana’ in Pakistan

Amrita Kaur's first solo musical performance was in Lahore in January this year in the famous Virsa Revived series.





Born in the UK to her parents from Malaysia before moving to New Zealand when she was seven years old, Ms Kaur shared her music journey with SBS Punjabi.





“My dad (Yadvinder Singh) really encouraged me to accompany him whilst doing Kirtan (Sikh hymns),” she said.



Amrita doing Kirtan with her father. She said she also learned Hindustani classical music from Professor Shuk Dev Madhur, allowing her to connect with her culture more thoroughly.





Although she is a singer, YouTuber and performer, she shared that she is not doing music full-time but pursuing her career in the building and design industry after completing a Master’s of architectural studies.



It would be an amazing opportunity and blessing to do music full time also- let's see what the future holds.

Ms Kaur said.



Ms Kaur in the studio.

Kirtan tour

Ms Kaur and her father, a reputed Kirtani (Sikh hymn singer), share a YouTube channel where they often post Shabads (Sikh religious hymns).





Ms Kaur's Spotify tracks for 2022 received approximately 155,000 streams and 13,500 listeners, and her music was listened to in over 86 countries.





In January 2023, Amrita and her father went on a Kirtan tour in Pakistan.





“It was really memorable and a blessed experience to be able to visit Pakistan and the historical gurdwaras," she said.





She also visited Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad and Daharki.



Father and daughter performing on the Kirtan tour.

Singing at Haveli Barood Khana

Ms Kaur said, “I’ve been listening to the Virsa Heritage Program on YouTube for many years.”





The organiser, Yousaf Salahuddin, arranged for Ms Kaur to sing solo at Haveli Barood Khana under the banner of Virsa Heritage Revived.



Mr Singh, Ms Kaur and Mr Salahuddin.

The haveli was formerly the haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army commander. Arsenal was stored in the surrounding area. The history of the haveli to my ancestors in Punjab made it very meaningful,

Ms Kaur said.





For the performance, she was accompanied by a guitarist who has recorded songs with the renowned Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and was joined by famous Pakistani singer, Sanam Marvi, who was in the audience for the show.





I am the first Sikh to perform in the Virsa series at Haveli Barood Khana,

she said.





She described the occasion as a, “very surreal experience, especially because the mehfil was planned and executed in such a short time.”



Ms Kaur and her team at the Virsa Heritage Program. Her performance video on YouTube attracted more than half a million views and has been widely shared on social media platforms.



