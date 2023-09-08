First Sikh to perform at historic mansion ‘Haveli Barood Khana’ in Pakistan

Amrita Singing at Virsa Heritage .jpg

Amrita Kaur performing at Virsa Heritage.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Amrita Kaur is a UK-born singer and YouTuber who recently performed at the historically significant ‘Haveli Barood Khana’ mansion in Pakistan, boosting her popularity worldwide.

Amrita Kaur's first solo musical performance was in Lahore in January this year in the famous Virsa Revived series.

Born in the UK to her parents from Malaysia before moving to New Zealand when she was seven years old, Ms Kaur shared her music journey with SBS Punjabi.

“My dad (Yadvinder Singh) really encouraged me to accompany him whilst doing Kirtan (Sikh hymns),” she said.
Kirtan childhood.jpg
Amrita doing Kirtan with her father.
She said she also learned Hindustani classical music from Professor Shuk Dev Madhur, allowing her to connect with her culture more thoroughly.

Although she is a singer, YouTuber and performer, she shared that she is not doing music full-time but pursuing her career in the building and design industry after completing a Master’s of architectural studies.
It would be an amazing opportunity and blessing to do music full time also- let's see what the future holds.
Ms Kaur said.
Kirtan in studio 2.jpg
Ms Kaur in the studio.

Kirtan tour

Ms Kaur and her father, a reputed Kirtani (Sikh hymn singer), share a YouTube channel where they often post Shabads (Sikh religious hymns).

Ms Kaur's Spotify tracks for 2022 received approximately 155,000 streams and 13,500 listeners, and her music was listened to in over 86 countries.

In January 2023, Amrita and her father went on a Kirtan tour in Pakistan.

“It was really memorable and a blessed experience to be able to visit Pakistan and the historical gurdwaras," she said.

She also visited Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad and Daharki. 
Virsa Heritage 7.png
Father and daughter performing on the Kirtan tour.

Singing at Haveli Barood Khana

Ms Kaur said, “I’ve been listening to the Virsa Heritage Program on YouTube for many years.”

The organiser, Yousaf Salahuddin, arranged for Ms Kaur to sing solo at Haveli Barood Khana under the banner of Virsa Heritage Revived.
Virsa Heritage- Yadvinder and Mr Salahuddin with Amrita 6.JPG
Mr Singh, Ms Kaur and Mr Salahuddin.
The haveli was formerly the haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s army commander. Arsenal was stored in the surrounding area. The history of the haveli to my ancestors in Punjab made it very meaningful,
Ms Kaur said.

For the performance, she was accompanied by a guitarist who has recorded songs with the renowned Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and was joined by famous Pakistani singer, Sanam Marvi, who was in the audience for the show.

I am the first Sikh to perform in the Virsa series at Haveli Barood Khana,
she said.

She described the occasion as a, “very surreal experience, especially because the mehfil was planned and executed in such a short time.”
Virsa Heritage 4.jpg
Ms Kaur and her team at the Virsa Heritage Program.
Her
performance video
on YouTube attracted more than half a million views and has been widely shared on social media platforms.

“Embrace all cultures and have pride in (those) that make your unique identity, and, if there is something that is your purpose, to fulfil it, work hard and also trust that the world will help you complete your purpose and if it is yours then it will become yours,” she said.
READ MORE

Budding helicopter pilot Vikramdeep hopes to inspire other youngsters to fly high

Indian-origin Jason Sangha becomes youngest NSW contracted cricketer

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mastane

Mastaney movie highlights the untold story of Sikh heritage and bravery

MicrosoftTeams-image (12).png

Indian High Commissioner addresses key community concerns ahead of G20 summit

teresa lead asset.jpg

Battle of Saragarhi: How an Irish Australian nanny ‘disregarded flying bullets' to nurse the wounded

Daler Mehndi with his family

Music and art continue to flow in the family of famous pop singer Daler Mehndi