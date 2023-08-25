Budding helicopter pilot Vikramdeep hopes to inspire other youngsters to fly high

Vikramdeep Singh Sidhu of Coffs Harbour was in Year 10 when his elder brother, who was a fixed-wing pilot, inspired him to fly a helicopter.





By the end of 2020, the young Sikh man's dream started to become a reality when he began formally training to become a pilot.





Speaking with SBS Punjabi, Vikramdeep shared that there are immense challenges in completing private learning, where you graduate with a license rather than a degree.



Being a pilot is quite an expensive, but rewarding career. Vikramdeep Singh Sidhu

After researching the pathway to becoming a pilot, Vikramdeep contacted flying schools himself, and went on to complete a mandatory 110 hours of flying over a period of two years.



Pilot Vikramdeep Sidhu enjoys riding above the clouds Credit: Vikramdeep Sidhu Vikramdeep flies a single-engine turbine helicopter, with his longest flight being three-and-a-half hours, with one stop.





He goes on regular scenic flights and charters and said that he enjoys the switched-on experience of controlling an aircraft.



Pathway to becoming a helicopter pilot

Vikramdeep encourages all youngsters who dream of becoming a pilot to follow their dream.



If you have a passion, go for it, don’t let it go, just keep going. Vikramdeep Singh Sidhu

He said that his journey to becoming a professional pilot started with a "dedicated mindset", and then finding a flying school to begin the official process.





In addition to completing the mandatory training and passing the final test, he explained that both helicopter and fixed-wing pilots require medical tests of different classes to ensure they are fit to fly.





To pay his way to his dream job, Vikramdeep said he worked on his family farm while completing his training.



