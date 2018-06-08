Five Australian universities in world’s best 50 list

According to the recently released results, as many as five Australian Universities are among the top fifty universities in the world.





The Australian National University ranked 24th, the University of Melbourne 39th, the University of Sydney 42nd, UNSW 45th, and the University of Queensland 48th.





Two other Australian universities- Monash University (59th) and the University of Western Australia (91st) also made it to the top hundred list. University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney Source: AAP





“Ranked 1st in Australia and number 22 in the world the Australian National University is further distinguished by an outstanding record for student satisfaction and graduate employability.” A QS Data analyst said.





This is the most number of universities in the top 50 list from any country, except the United States that has 19 and the United Kingdom with eight in the top fifty.





The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the world's best university for a record-breaking seventh year on the list.





Though no American city has made it to the Top 10 list of best cities for International students. Melbourne (3rd) and Sydney (9th) were chosen in best ten cities. London and Tokyo clinching top two spots respectively.





Overall, this year’s QS rankings put 25 Australian universities in the world’s top 500. Last year's Times Higher Education ranking had the same number of higher education institutes from Australia in world's top 500.





The ranking is determined using a consistent framework around six simple metrics such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international student ratio etc.





Three Indian institutions also feature among the top 200 universities of the QS rankings - Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (162), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (170) and IIT Delhi (172).





World’s Top 10 Universities are listed as below:





Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)



Stanford University



Harvard University



California Institute of Technology



University of Oxford



University of Cambridge



ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology



Imperial College London



University of Chicago



University College London (UCL)









