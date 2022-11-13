'For the love of Cricket': Many Indian fans supporting Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final

Although the MCG is a sea of green tonight, Indian fans have also come out in big numbers to watch the final between England and Pakistan.





Hardip Singh and Tarun Kumar, two best friends from Melbourne's western suburbs, do not miss a single chance to witness cricket moments. They are excited to see the final match of the T20 world cup.



READ MORE South Asian Fans: Changing the sound and spirit of cricket in Australia

Advertisement

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, 35-year-old Mr Singh, who lives and breathes cricketing moments, says, "We are here for the love of cricket."





"Friday's defeat of our team was upsetting, but a shift in the nature of fandom in this world cup series is setting up the new narrative where we have seen examples of Indian and Pakistan fans supporting player's from the rival teams.





According to Mr Singh, the spirit of Cricket still wins even if their team has lost the semifinals because of the passionate Indian fans.





"As cricket lovers, we even turned up to see the practice sessions that are done a day before by the teams throughout the series," he says.



Cricket enthusiasts Hardip Singh (L) and Tarun Kumar (R) with Indian anchor and Cricket analyst Vikrant Gupta (C) at MCG. Credit: Supplied by Mr Singh. Mr Tarun Kumar, who has been playing and watching Cricket since childhood, says Indian Cricket dominates the world.





"Even if the Indian team is not playing up the final, Melbourne can't forget the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan for ages to come."





"We are here to watch good cricket, the game we have followed since our childhood," says Mr Kumar.



Utsav, a cricket supporter from the US donning blue jersey and green face painting at the T20 World Cup final. Credit: Supplied. Utsav, another Indian fan who travelled all the way from the US to watch the T20 world cup 2022, expressed his support for Pakistan in the final match.





"I will support the neighbors," says Utsav.





Director of Delhi and District cricket Association who is in Melbourne for the administrator work says he is wholeheartedly supporting the men in green shirts.





"I expect the history of 92 repeating as Pakistan is in great form and momentum is building up for Babar Azam's team," he says.



Indian fans celebrating cricket extravaganza at MCG for the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan. Credit: Supplied by Afnan Malik. Social media was full of many disappointed Indian fans selling their tickets for the final world cup match they bought in advance at the lowest prices after the team's ouster.



