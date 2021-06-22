Former Punjab police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joins Aam Aadmi Party

In a major boost to AAP ahead of Punjab assembly polls next year, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal formally inducted and welcomed the former top cop Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to the party fold during an event in Amritsar.





This marks Mr Kejriwals’s second visit to the state in nearly three months. During his last visit in March, he hit out at the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not keeping its promises and misleading people.





