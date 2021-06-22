SBS Punjabi

Former Punjab police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joins Aam Aadmi Party

SBS Punjabi

Punjab Politics

Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 June 2021 at 1:29pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Punjab assumed huge significance for his party as former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. All this and more in our weekly news segment from Punjab.

Published 22 June 2021 at 1:29pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
In a major boost to AAP ahead of Punjab assembly polls next year, the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal formally inducted and welcomed the former top cop Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to the party fold during an event in Amritsar.

This marks Mr Kejriwals’s second visit to the state in nearly three months. During his last visit in March, he hit out at the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not keeping its promises and misleading people.

Advertisement
 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack