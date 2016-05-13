SBS Punjabi

Four Punjab Cities on World’s 25 ‘Most Polluted’ List

Published 13 May 2016 at 6:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Punjab, among all Indian states, is the top contributor to outdoor air pollution burden in the world with four cities - Ludhiana, Khanna, Amritsar and Gobindgarh - ending up on the list of 25 most polluted cities in the world. Preetinder Grewal reports...

India has fared poorly on WHOs urban air pollution assessment with 15 of the global top 30 most polluted cities being Indian.

 

India also continues to have the highest number of cities with the poorest air quality in the world. Out of the top 10 globally, four are Indian - Gwalior and Allahabad are ranked second and third, respectively, and Patna and Raipur are sixth and seventh.

 

Irans Zabol is the worlds most polluted city replacing Delhi, which the WHO had in 2014 reported as the worst in the world.

 

On fine particulate matter (PM 2.5, which is more dangerous than small particulate matter measured as PM 10) Delhi is now ranked 11th.

 

 

 





