Friends of international student who lost his battle with cancer fulfil his dying wish

Highlights Friends of Indian students who lost his battle with cancer fulfil his dying wish

They donate the remaining portion of funds raised for Premjot's treatment towards helping 35 families

Perth-based Premjot Sandhu died of cancer in 2018 at the age of 25

Premjot Sandhu was in Perth when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.





The 25-year-old succumbed to cancer that aggressively spread throughout his body six months later, surrounded by his family and loved ones in India.





In the final days of his life, Premjot called his friends in Australia from a hospital bed in New Delhi and made them promise that they would spend the leftover sum of $115,000 out of the crowdfunded money that was raised for his treatment to help others in need.





Premjot Sandhu lost his battle with cancer in 2018. Source: Jagjeet





True to the promise they had made to their dying friend, his friends have so far helped at least 35 families who were reeling under financial hardships.











Speaking to SBS Punjabi, one of his friends, Balwant Dhillon said the group had utilised a significant portion of funds as instructed by Premjot to help those in need across the country.





"So far, we have spent $105,000 towards helping other needy cases in Australia which represents nearly 95% of the total remaining," said Mr Dhillon.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook .















