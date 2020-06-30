SBS Punjabi

Friends of international student who lost his battle with cancer fulfil his dying wish

SBS Punjabi

Premjot Sandhu

Premjot Sandhu (fourth from left) with his friends just before leaving for India in 2018. Source: Jagjeet

Published 30 June 2020 at 11:25am, updated 1 July 2020 at 12:56pm
By MP Singh
Indian-origin student Premjot Sandhu who lost his battle with cancer two years ago had one dying wish. His friends in Perth have spent the last two years fulfilling it.

Highlights
  • Friends of Indian students who lost his battle with cancer fulfil his dying wish
  • They donate the remaining portion of funds raised for Premjot's treatment towards helping 35 families
  • Perth-based Premjot Sandhu died of cancer in 2018 at the age of 25
Premjot Sandhu was in Perth when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

The 25-year-old succumbed to cancer that aggressively spread throughout his body six months later, surrounded by his family and loved ones in India.

In the final days of his life, Premjot called his friends in Australia from a hospital bed in New Delhi and made them promise that they would spend the leftover sum of $115,000 out of the crowdfunded money that was raised for his treatment to help others in need.

Premjot Sandhu
Premjot Sandhu lost his battle with cancer in 2018. Source: Jagjeet


True to the promise they had made to their dying friend, his friends have so far helped at least 35 families who were reeling under financial hardships.

Premjot Sandhu’s full recovery may take years, says friend



Speaking to SBS Punjabi, one of his friends, Balwant Dhillon said the group had utilised a significant portion of funds as instructed by Premjot to help those in need across the country.

"So far, we have spent $105,000 towards helping other needy cases in Australia which represents nearly 95% of the total remaining," said Mr Dhillon.

Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

