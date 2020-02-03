Less than half of Australians are taking up free cancer screenings

According to the Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services, the rate of people aged 50 to 74 participating in the screening program has increased by five per cent in five years to just 42 per cent. Experts like Sanchia Aranda, CEO of the Cancer Council Australia, are hopeful that with continued investment into the program, that number will improve more rapidly.





Our estimates have shown that if we could that increase up to 6 in 10 Australians.. it will be 84,000 who will have been saved by the program by 2040.





And it seems screenings are not the only thing Australians are avoiding, with 3.4 per cent of Australians not visiting their GP and 7 per cent delaying filling a prescription, because of costs.





Doctor Harry Nespolon, the President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners warns large gap fees at the local clinics will become the norm, unless the government steps in.





