Less than half of Australians are taking up free cancer screenings

Source: AAP

Published 3 February 2020 at 12:35pm
By Amelia Dunn, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Higher costs, longer wait times, and doctor avoidance are just some of the issues noted in a new report about government health services. The report also reveals only half of older people are regularly screened for breast and bowel cancer.

According to the Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services, the rate of people aged 50 to 74 participating in the screening program has increased by five per cent in five years to just 42 per cent. Experts like Sanchia Aranda, CEO of the Cancer Council Australia, are hopeful that with continued investment into the program,  that number will improve more rapidly.

Our estimates have shown that if we could that increase up to 6 in 10 Australians.. it will be 84,000 who will have been saved by the program by 2040.

And it seems screenings are not the only thing Australians are avoiding, with 3.4 per cent of Australians not visiting their GP and 7 per cent delaying filling a prescription, because of costs.

Doctor Harry Nespolon, the President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners warns large gap fees at the local clinics will become the norm, unless the government steps in.

