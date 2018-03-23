From humble beginnings to the world stage: Indian migrant's success story

Sick of his door knocking job back in 2015, Indian migrant Taney Jain set out to become a truck driver. He even underwent training for it. But he fell seriously ill just before he was to take a driving test for his truck driver licence.





“I believe, I was God’s way of guiding the events and telling me I was destined for something else,” says Mr Jain.





Come May, he will be speaking at the Australian Real Estate Conference (AREC) – dubbed as the biggest real estate event in the southern hemisphere with thousands of delegates from the industry representatives from the all over Australia US and New Zealand participating. Source: Facebook





Mr Jain is one of the 32 speakers at the event after he was given a special mention during the last year’s event, where he will share with the audience his insights of the industry as a 'superagent' and his story of achieving great milestones in a very short time.





“It’s like a dream come true for me.”





“Forget speaking at AREC, I didn’t even plan to work in the real estate industry. But once I was there, I was looking at this magazine and I didn’t even know what AREC was and my boss told me about it. I decided then that I have to be there someday,” Mr Jain tells SBS Punjabi.





In 2016, he was awarded the Sales Performer of the Year Award at the Real Estate Results Network of Australasia for 95 sales in a year – the highest by an agent.





But Mr Jain says it’s his relentless pursuit of achieving excellence in his work while setting the bar very high for ethics that has seen him succeed in a short period of time.





“Our industry is often criticized, like many others, being profit driven. But for me, ethics are at the core of what I do and not the periphery.”





“I was once selling a property of a man going through a divorce. When I went to him with an offer, he was not sure whether he wanted to sign the paperwork even though he was getting what he had asked for.





“He said ‘it will be best if I can have my family back’. I told to call his wife. And a few days later they were together,” he says.





Mr Jain says he places the duty of care of his potential clients some of whom may be in a duress, beyond business.





“A few months later, the same man listed two properties with me.





“So, good ethics means good business, not otherwise as some may believe.”





