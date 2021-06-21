G7 leaders commit to donate a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries

Public health experts and humanitarian groups are calling for money, increased production and logistical support to help developing countries where the virus is still raging.





Lily Caprani, head of COVID-19 vaccines advocacy for UNICEF, says vaccines are needed immediately as supplies are short.





"We want to see them commit to start the doses arriving from June immediately and over the course of June, July, August, when we know that our supplies are so, so short that they prioritise getting the doses flowing now and steadily all the way through the year. What we don't want is for there to be lots of grand statements and commitments not backed up by detailed plans and not backed up by timelines."





While almost half of the combined population of the G-7 nations has received at least one dose of vaccine the worldwide figure is less than 13 per cent.





The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing children into the labor market in Venezuela as schools close and families struggle to make ends meet amid a second wave of infections.





Child protection activist Carlos Trapani says the pandemic has added to the risk factors for child labor.





"We are worried how violence and family tensions have increased. The closure of schools has exacerbated the difficult conditions for children. One of the things that worries us the most is that those risk factors have pushed children to work in order to survive."





