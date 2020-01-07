SBS Punjabi

Generous Australians urged to be vigilant against bushfire-related scams

SBS Punjabi

bushfire-related scams

Firefighters urge more resources and climate action to deal with unprecedented bushfire threat. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2020 at 12:56pm, updated 7 January 2020 at 3:02pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Warnings have been issued regarding donating to bushfire relief funds after reports of scammers posing as well-known charities and victims have come to the fore. ACCC has received 47 reports of bushfire related scams since September.

Published 7 January 2020 at 12:56pm, updated 7 January 2020 at 3:02pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Australia's consumer agency is warning people to be careful when donating money to support the bushfire recovery efforts and volunteer firefighters.

The warning comes as fire-related donations to online crowdfunding platform GoFundMe reached an all-time high in Australia.

A statement from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) says many scams go unreported because people do not realise they were targeted, and urges people to be vigilant and proceed with caution online.

"Do not donate via fundraising pages on platforms that do not verify the legitimacy of the fundraiser or that do not guarantee your money will be returned if the page is determined to be fraudulent. Be careful about crowdfunding requests as these may be fake and also come from scammers. Check the terms and conditions of funding platforms and ensure you are dealing with official organisations," stated ACCC.

Scammers are using a variety of methods to target people including door-knocking and asking for donations on behalf of charities.

Other scams appear in the form of text messaging, cold-calling and fake online crowdfunding pages.

 

Click on the player inside the picture above to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Related stories

Sikh volunteers out to serve food to bushfire affected communities in East Gippsland

Australian Sikh Association donates $30,000 for NSW bush fire relief

'It’s our duty to serve them': This is how an Indian restaurant is helping bushfire victims in East Gippsland



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?