Getting Married in Australia

One such marriage celebrant is Bindiya Manchanda from Perth who has been in this profession for more than ten years. In her conversation with SBS Punjabi, she reveals all about how to become a marriage celebrant and what all requests couple make for their special day.





What is a marriage celebrant in Australia?





Marriage celebrants are people who are legally allowed to perform marriages in Australia- on land, in the Australian waters, in air.





There are two kinds of marriage celebrants in Australia:





Commonwealth-registered marriage celebrants





These celebrants are granted registration and maintained by the Attorney-General’s Department. A list of all authorised Commonwealth-registered marriage celebrants is contained in:





Commonwealth-registered marriage celebrants who perform civil ceremonies

Commonwealth-registered marriage celebrants who perform religious ceremonies for independent religious organisations.

Ministers of religion





These celebrants are regulated by state and territory registries of births, deaths and marriages and their respective religious organisation as listed in the Marriage (Recognised Denominations) Proclamation 2007.





The department maintains a list of all Ministers of religion of recognised denominations who perform religious ceremonies.





State and territory officers





These celebrants are authorised by state and territory delegation to perform civil ceremonies. The department maintains a list of all authorised State and territory officers—officers of a court or the Registry of Births Deaths and Marriages.





What are the requirements to become a marriage celebrant?





Being a marriage celebrant is a special and important role in the community. It also attracts legal responsibilities. Failure to meet those responsibilities can have serious consequences.





To become a Commonwealth-registered marriage celebrant, one must have completed the Certificate IV in Celebrancy, which includes the marriage celebrancy units, awarded by a registered training organisation(RTO).

Submit an application to Attorney general’s department using the marriage celebrant online application form.

A referral report to be submitted.

Successfully answer a series of legal questions about marriage law and process.

Be assessed as being a fit and proper person by the Registrar of Marriage Celebrants. Section 39C of the Marriage Act 1961 sets out all the matters the Registrar must take into account when considering whether a person is fit and proper

Registered marriage celebrants are also required to meet ongoing professional development (OPD) requirements each calendar year.

An annual registration charge is paid to the department each year to keep your self registered.

What is the process of registering a marriage in Australia?





Find a marriage celebrant and discuss your requirements- eg. Who is the fiancée, date of marriage, venue of marriage , is there a religious ceremony or any other celebrations happening, if so where and when.





Under Australian law, only an authorised celebrant can legally solemnise marriages within Australia. The department maintains a list of all authorised marriage celebrants in Australia; this is referred to as the Register of Marriage Celebrants. The Register of Marriage celebrants can be used to search for authorised celebrants in your state or territory.





A completed Notice of Intended Marriage form must be given to your celebrant at least one month before the wedding. You can give it to your celebrant up to 18 months beforehand.

Your celebrant can help you complete the form. The notice may be completed and witnessed outside Australia if required.

Talk to your celebrant if there is less than one month before your wedding. A prescribed authority may approve a shorter notice time in some limited circumstances.

You will need to give your celebrant evidence of date and place of birth, identity and the end of any previous marriages for each party. Your celebrant may also ask you to complete a statutory declaration to support your evidence.

To be legally married in Australia, a man and woman must:





not be married to someone else

not be marrying a parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, brother or sister

be at least 18 years old, unless a court has approved a marriage where one party is aged between 16 and 18 years old

understand what marriage means and freely consent to becoming husband and wife

use specific words during the ceremony

give written notice of their intention to marry to their authorised celebrant, within the required time frame.

The celebrant can help you understand these requirements.





On the day of your wedding, you along with two witnesses ( 18 years and above) will sign three marriage certificates. Each certificate should be signed by you, your celebrant and two witnesses. Your celebrant will give you one of the certificates as a record of your marriage.

Your celebrant must register your marriage with the registry of births, deaths and marriages in the state or territory it took place within 14 days by submitting all the forms with the BDM office in the state of the wedding venue.

The certificate issued by the registry of births, deaths and marriages is required for many official purposes. You should apply for a copy of this certificate from the registry after your wedding through the relevant births, deaths and marriages.

Your marriage celebrant can help you apply for this certificate





Who can get their marriage registered in Australia?





You don't have to be an Australian citizen or a permanent resident of Australia to legally marry in Australia. You can be a visitor for tourism, visiting family. You can find marriage visa information on the Department of Immigration and Border Protection website, if you hope to live in Australia after your marriage.





Comparison between a registered marriage at the births, deaths and marriages office and your choice of location.





All states in Australia have a birth, death marriage registry. They have prescribed authorities who can perform civil marriages in the Registry office.





Marriage ceremonies are performed in the Registry marriage rooms between the hours of 9:30am to 12pm and 2pm to 3:30pm Monday to Friday.





The appointment with the marriage enquiry officer and filling of forms is done Monday to Friday during office hours. The marriage enquiry officer will check the information, sight your original documents and make arrangements for the date and time of the ceremony.





The wedding rooms at BDM can accommodate small number of guests.





It is business at the BDM office.





A registered marriage Celebrant makes your special day a lifelong memory for you, your guests and family. You have a fun and friendly wedding ceremony that is relaxed and enjoyable when you have the right celebrant. will sit and talk to you about what you want for your wedding ceremony and create your dream into reality for the day. You can write your own vows, incorporate special rituals, readings, poems, nuances narrated by the special people in your life that you want to honour. It is all about you. As long as we can cover the legal requirements of the department, the rest sky is the limit.





The venue, date, time, theme, music, decorations, style of wedding of your choice happens with an independent Australian registered marriage celebrant.





You will meet the marriage celebrant more than once. They assist you in every manner to get the wedding ceremony as per your vision. Suggest some sample ceremonies, wordings and format of the actual ceremony. Regular contact by email / phone to check details as the ceremony takes shape. Mostly You will get a rehearsal at the venue in a relaxed atmosphere and on the day Conducting your marriage ceremony. I’ll be there early to set up, greet guests and calm nerves, a signing table setup, PA systems checked and music queued, etc. Make sure your day runs smoothly for you. We are not happy till you are happy. Completion and submission of all documentation required under Australian law is done and in about 3 weeks The newly married couple gets their registered certificate from the BDM in their state.





Different ceremonies that people request.





Hand fastening.

Sand blending

Seven steps together.

Butterflies/ doves release

Candle lighting.

Blessing of rings

Log cutting by the couple

The strangest place you have had to marry a couple.





In an hot air balloon, but I was not game for it.





