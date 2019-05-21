SBS Punjabi

‘Ghazal is the language of the heart’ Liyaqat Gadgor

Punjabi Poet Liyaqat Gadgor

Punjabi Poet Liyaqat Gadgor (R) with Masood Mallhi. Source: Supplied

Published 21 May 2019 at 4:22pm, updated 21 May 2019 at 4:44pm
By Masood Mallhi
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Liyaqat Gadgor is a versatile and prolific writer. He writes with equal command in Urdu and Punjabi. However, Punjabi is the language which seems to be most close to his heart. He has published three Poetry books titled - Sadhran, Sufnay and Aunsyan. Here he talks to Masood Mallhi about his love for Punjabi language and his contribution to the literary world.

