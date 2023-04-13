'Let go of the guilt': Autism is not caused due to bad parenting, says Dr Raj Khillan

As the world marks Autism Awareness Month, Dr Khillan spoke at length about the myths related to the mental condition and the importance of early diagnosis.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the paediatrician says many parents believe that autism is caused by bad parenting or inadequate care, which is not true.





"Many parents think they did something wrong, and that's why their child has Autism. Please know that Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is believed to be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors and is not a result of poor parenting," he says.



Melbourne-based paediatrician Dr Raj Khillan. Source: Supplied

'Early diagnosis can make a crucial difference in an autistic child's life'

Dr Khillan says the early signs of this condition can be diagnosed when a child is 18-month-old. He adds that early intervention can make a crucial difference in a child’s life.





"Many times, parents ignore the early signs and often say they were either too busy with their jobs or were unable to spend adequate time with their child. They believe that could be a reason for their slow growth, but that isn't the case," he says.





Dr Khillan says it's important to consult a specialist if you suspect your child is showing minor developmental delays.





He adds that while there is no cure for the condition, the life of an autistic person can be improved with effort and therapy.





"Social skills can be taught through expert sessions and therapy."





Dr Khillan adds that it's high time that the community sheds stigma around this topic.





"Often enough, I come across families who consider autism as a shame and taboo to the extent that they refuse to seek medical treatment. That shouldn't be the case if you want to help your child," he says.



