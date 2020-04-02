'Social stigma delays treatment': Dr Khillan talks about early intervention on World Autism Awareness Day

Highlights Autism is a treatable mental condition found in some kids aged 2-3 years

It is characterised by a lack of verbal or motor skills and social anxiety

The Australian government supports such kids via NDIS and Medicare

On April 2, World Autism Awareness Day is observed around the world to spread awareness about children with autism.





Such children often don’t speak or use hand gestures by the age of two or three and can have social anxiety, leading to a preference to be alone, even in the company of children.





“Autism, like any other medical condition, needs immediate treatment. Living in denial won't treat the problem,” says Dr Raj Khillan, a Melbourne-based paediatrician, as he gives important information on World Autism Awareness Day.





He says that often enough, he comes across families of Indian origin in which autism is considered a shame and taboo to the extent that they refuse to seek medical treatment.





“Such parents often live in denial that their children can’t have a mental condition like autism because they are normal,” Dr Khillan says, adding that pressure from elders back in India only deludes them further.





“Parents tell their children living overseas that because of their busy lives, they are unable to devote quality time to their children, which slows down their growth,” explains Dr Khillan, adding that such assumptions only harm autistic children and delay their treatment.





He further says that the Australian government provides enough support to parents and children with autism by way of National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and Medicare.





“There are special schools also for such children, but as paediatricians, we try to treat autistic children in a way that thy are able to attend mainstream schools and mingle with normal children, which helps their social anxiety and aids in recovery,” the paediatrician elaborates.





Autistic children, he says, may or may not show strong signs of being different from their peers, but they need to see a paediatrician as soon as their parents identify something off-track.





Led by Autism Speaks, one of the world's most prominent autism advocacy groups, many iconic monuments across the world are lit up in blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day.











