Government in damage control over Census website failure

Published 10 August 2016 at 10:21pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
The federal government has moved quickly into damage control mode after the failure of the census web site due to a deliberate effort to sabotage the exercise. Thousands of Australians were prevented from taking part in the census on Tuesday night (9 Aug) as the Australian Bureau of Statistics website couldn't be accessed. The Bureau says the census website had been attacked four times and was shut down as a precaution after the fourth attack. The government says it was an attempt to frustrate the Census, not a hack designed to steal data, and people's information is safe. Preeti McCarthy reports.

