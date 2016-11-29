Greens announce ‘common man’ Navdeep Singh as candidate for Premier's seat of Inala

Greens have announced the candidature of an Indian-origin motor mechanic at the seat of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Inala.





Navdeep migrated from Punjab, India to Australia in 2006 and runs a vehicle workshop in Moorooka, Brisbane.





Inala is considered as a safe Labor seat. The seat has been held by Ms Palaszczuk since 2006 and before that her father Henry Palaszczuk remained victorious here from 1992 to 2006.





Despite being safe seat of Labor, Navdeep is hopeful of making a dent to Premier Palaszczuk's votes here.





“It (the contest) is difficult. But this seat has a huge working class among the voters. It’s a matter of pride to represent them. Though she (the premier) is from Labor. But she hasn’t represented the working class in the real sense. She has just inherited this seat from her father”.





Navdeep says the Premier has lost touch with the ground-level voters.





“There's an anti-establishment movement gaining ground among people. The real working class is neglected. When a politician becomes detached from reality and the people on the ground, it’s not difficult to win in that situation.”





During the last election, Labor and the LNP bagged the lion’s share of the votes. However, Navdeep is hopeful that Greens will be able to claw its way up.





“Greens’ vote share is increasing gradually. There have been federal and local elections since the last state polls and Greens are gaining 2-3% every election. We are hoping to give a good fight on at least 4-5 seats, we can even win these seats.”





On Pauline Hanson and One Nation’s rise, Mr Singh says her agenda may get her votes once but her words and her deeds are not in sync.





“She says something and does something else. She talks about common people and in action, works for the foreign powers and big corporations. People are beginning to understand her game and are able to see through her ruse.”





The next Queensland election could be held as late as 2018.





For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook .









