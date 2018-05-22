Greens pushing for minimum wages for food delivery workers

Greens MP Adam Bandt Source: AAP
Published 22 May 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 3:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Over the past few months, it’s been revealed that the majority of food delivery riders are paid below the national minimum wage. Greens Adam Bandt has introduced a private member’s bill to the lower house that aims to classify so-called “gig economy” workers as employees to give them minimum pay and workers rights.
Published 22 May 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 3:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share