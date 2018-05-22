SBS Punjabi

Greens pushing for minimum wages for food delivery workers

SBS Punjabi

Greens MP Adam Bandt

Greens MP Adam Bandt Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 3:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Over the past few months, it’s been revealed that the majority of food delivery riders are paid below the national minimum wage. Greens Adam Bandt has introduced a private member’s bill to the lower house that aims to classify so-called “gig economy” workers as employees to give them minimum pay and workers rights.

Published 22 May 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 3:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?