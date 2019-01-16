SBS Punjabi

Greens Senate candidate Navdeep Singh racially targeted for his support to Invasion Day protests

Navdeep Singh

Source: Supplied

Published 16 January 2019 at 3:50pm, updated 16 January 2019 at 4:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Greens activist Navdeep Singh has called for an open and respectful conversation regarding the change in the date for Australia day. But things haven’t gone that smooth on social media. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports….

