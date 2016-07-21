Guess the language - and win a prize

SBS Punjabi

Published 21 July 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 21 July 2016 at 6:52pm
By Manpreet K Singh
At SBS - we love languages.... and here is our moment to celebrate all of them.

August 9 is Census night - and the Australian Bureau of Statistics is asking us to pause to make a difference - by filling out the Census form...

 So in the lead up to Australian Census 2016, here is your opportunity to celebrate different languages of Australia...

 SBS Punjabi is inviting you to participate in our competition - Guess the language... Seven of our colleagues have recorded the lines "August 9 is census night. It is our moment to pause and make a difference" ... in their own language!

 Guess which languages these are and win a fabulous SBS hamper!

 Send in your entry via SBS Punjabi Facebook page, or email manpreet.singh@sbs.com.au

The gift hamper from SBS Punjabi team, for winning this competiton
The gift hamper from SBS Punjabi team, for winning this competiton Source: SBS Punjabi


 

 

