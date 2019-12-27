Gulp a language in the pub

Language Exchanges are being held in cities around the world from North and South America, to Asia, Oceania and Europe. People wear stickers representing flags of countries to demonstrate the languages they are proficient in and also want to learn.





30-year-old Michael Byrne, is a Canberra native now trying his hand at Mandarin, alongside a Masters in Diplomacy. He's also taken the chance to teach others using his local knowledge.





"Coming somewhere like this and meeting friends from China or Taiwan, or Hong Kong or Singapore, it's been really quite an enriching experience - I haven't been too ambitious in sort of learning a lot of mandarin slang - but I have been quite proactive in teaching some of my Chinese friends for instance some of the Australian slang and different sorts of pronunciation and whatnot."



