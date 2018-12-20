Gurbakhshish Singh clinches two silver and three bronze in Oceania Championship

Lifters from Australia, New Zealand and across the Pacific took part in this year’s Oceania Championships held at Brisbane from December 13-16.





Speaking about his experience, Mr Singh says: “It was a great competition with great people. I can’t be more proud of winning five medals at my very first international completion.”





“It is not one of those big competitions that have worldwide attention. Still, I feel privileged to be part of the contingent who flew the Aussie flag with pride. We won the first place in the competition overall.” Gurbakhshish Singh (L) with his teammates. Source: Supplied





Mr Singh started powerlifting about twelve years ago after taking initial inspiration from his coach.





“Harry had overseen my progress, designing bespoke training programmes to suit my abilities. I am extremely grateful to him for investing so much of his time and effort into helping me develop as a powerlifter.”

Mr Singh moved to Australia in 2009 from Patran near Patiala in Punjab.





“As a young migrant, I find it very hard to find time to do gym sessions. But with motivation from my coach and my family, I was able to achieve this milestone,” he said.





“There is no substitute to hard work. I finish my work at around 10pm and then go straight to gym for a practise session. At times, it’s hard to manage time but this the only way to climb the ladder.”





