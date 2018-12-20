SBS Punjabi

Gurbakhshish Singh clinches two silver and three bronze in Oceania Championship

Gurbakhshish Singh

Gurbakhshish Singh

Published 20 December 2018 at 5:58pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 12:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

Canberra-based Punjabi powerlifter Gurbakhshish Singh has exhibited an impressive display of physical strength and athletic prowess at Oceania Powerlifting Championships and bagged two silver and three bronze medals at Brisbane.

Source: SBS
Lifters from Australia, New Zealand and across the Pacific took part in this year’s Oceania Championships held at Brisbane from December 13-16. 

Speaking about his experience, Mr Singh says: “It was a great competition with great people. I can’t be more proud of winning five medals at my very first international completion.”

“It is not one of those big competitions that have worldwide attention. Still, I feel privileged to be part of the contingent who flew the Aussie flag with pride. We won the first place in the competition overall.” 
Gurbakhshish Singh
Gurbakhshish Singh (L) with his teammates.


Mr Singh started powerlifting about twelve years ago after taking initial inspiration from his coach.

“Harry had overseen my progress, designing bespoke training programmes to suit my abilities. I am extremely grateful to him for investing so much of his time and effort into helping me develop as a powerlifter.” 
Indian-origin powerlifter clinches bronze at Canberra championship



Mr Singh moved to Australia in 2009 from Patran near Patiala in Punjab.

“As a young migrant, I find it very hard to find time to do gym sessions. But with motivation from my coach and my family, I was able to achieve this milestone,” he said.

“There is no substitute to hard work. I finish my work at around 10pm and then go straight to gym for a practise session. At times, it’s hard to manage time but this the only way to climb the ladder.”

