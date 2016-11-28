Rupinder Pal Singh wins the leading goal scorer cap at the International Festival of Hockey

India's Rupinder Pal Singh is the leading goal scorer while the Kookaburras Dylan Wotherspoon was announced as the Player of the Tournament.











The Kookaburras have won the inaugural International Festival of Hockey against the New Zealand winning the final 3 - 1.





India defeated Malaysia 4 -1 to take out third position, with goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Raghunath Vokkaliga, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh.





The Kookaburras and India now head to Bendigo for a two-game test which takes place on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 November.





READ MORE Baljit Singh standing tall in Malaysia’s Hockey Team











