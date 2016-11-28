SBS Punjabi

Rupinder Pal Singh wins the leading goal scorer cap at the International Festival of Hockey

Rupinder Pal Singh with one of his young fans

Rupinder Pal Singh with one of his young fans

Published 28 November 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 12:52pm
By Preetinder Grewal
India's Rupinder Pal Singh, the leading goal scorer of the tournaments speaks to SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal straight from the field of International Festival of Hockey at Melbourne.

India's Rupinder Pal Singh is the leading goal scorer while the Kookaburras Dylan Wotherspoon was announced as the Player of the Tournament. 



The Kookaburras have won the inaugural International Festival of Hockey against the New Zealand winning the final 3 - 1.

India defeated Malaysia 4 -1 to take out third position, with goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Raghunath Vokkaliga, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

The Kookaburras and India now head to Bendigo for a two-game test which takes place on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 November.

Baljit Singh standing tall in Malaysia’s Hockey Team





