Happy birthday, Lord Krishna!

Today, devotees of the Hindu deity Krishna are celebrating Janamashtami across the world.





According to mythology, Krishna was born in Mathura, which is in modern-day Uttar Pradesh. He was born to Devaki and Vasudev, inside a prison as they were made to live under arrest at the orders of King Kansa, who was Krishna’s maternal uncle.





Kansa feared that the eight child of Devaki and Vasudev will slay him. Today, a temple stands at the site of this prison.





Krishna’s birthday is known as Janamashtmi, which means ‘birth on the eight day of the month’. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival falls on the eighth night of the waning phase of the moon in the month of 'Bhadron'.





Since the waning phase of the moon brings dark nights, this phase is known as 'Krishna Paksha' in the Hindu lunar calendar. It is so named after Krishna, which means "dark" or "black" as Krishna is said to be of a dark complexion.





SBS Punjabi extends heartiest greetings to everyone on Janamashtami.





For more interesting information about Janamashtmi, listen to this feature in Punjabi here.





