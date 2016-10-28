'He was a very lively man who had a short yet meaningful life:' family, friends remember bus driver burnt to death

Manmeet Sharma (29) hailed from Alisher, a small town near Lehragaga in Sangrur Dist of Punjab, India.





He was living in Brisbane from last few years. He was a casual bus driver.





Manmeet was popular within the Punjabi community in Australia as a known singer and a showbiz promoter.





Manmeet had a passion for poetry and singing.





Manmeet died after being doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire at a bus stop in Brisbane today. The bus caught fire on Beaudesert Rd at Moorooka, Brisbane.





Police say the attack on the 29-year-old driver appears to be random and there's no suggestion it's terror-related.





A 48-year-old man is in custody in Brisbane in this relation.











His friends have shared some of his memories with SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal





“He was such a lively, vivacious, intelligent man," said Gurjant who had a long term association with Manmeet





“He was a man with heart! It is a big loss to family friends and the local community. He was great poet and singer. He will be dearly missed,” said Preet Siyan a local Punjabi singer who shared stage with on many concerts.





“He was an outgoing, lively person who enjoyed his short yet meaningful life. He will surely be remembered for his beautiful smile and the work he did for social causes,” said a distant relative and friend Aman Bhangu.

Source: Supplied





“We are holding a community dinner and would like to support his family by fundraising,” said Deepinder Singh from Punjabi Welfare Association of Australia. Deep had more than six year long association with Manmeet.





A community vigil/Ardas ceremony has been held at the site of the tragedy. Brisbane youngster Manmeet Alisher was burnt to death at this site at Moorooka suburb in Brisbane.





On the site of the vigil, some taxi driver were outraged at this incident and asked some tough questions to the authorities.





“The tragedy could have been avoided if the long awaited safety measures were in place,” said Mr Sidhu, a cab owner from Brisbane.

Mr Sidhu wants the authorities to come forward to apply stringent regulations and safety procedure for the bus and taxi drivers. (Interview with Mr Sidhu to follow soon…)











ਸਾਵਣ ਕਈ ਆ ਕੇ ਤੁਰ ਗਏ, ਪਾਈਆੰ ਨਾ ਪੀਘਾੰ ਜੀ,,



ਲੁੱਟੀਆੰ ਨਾ ਆਪ ਲੁਟਾਈਆੰ,ਜੋਬਨ ਦੀਆੰ ਨੀੰਦਾੰ ਜੀ,,



ਆਸਟੇ੍ਲਿਆ 'ਚ ਰੁਲੀ ਜਵਾਨੀ, ਮੰਗਦੀ ਆ ਲੇਖੇ ਬਈ,,



ਡਾਲਰਾੰ ਦੇ ਵੱਟੇ ਜਿਹੜੇ, ਘੰਟੇ ਸੀ ਵੇਚੇ ਬਈ,,



ਸਾਡੇ ਉਹ ਕੰਮ ਨਾ ਆਏ..!!





A file photo of Manmeet Alisher Source: Supplied











ਅੜੀਏ, ਤੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਲਿਖ ਲੈਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਐਨੇ ਲੰਮੇ ਖ਼ਤ..ਅਸੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਲਿਖਣ ਬੈਠਦੇ ਹਾਂ,, ਗੁੱਸਾ ਨਿਕਲ ਜਾਂਦੈ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਤੇ..!!! Source: Supplied





Anyone seeking help can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 or www.beyondblue.org.au .





