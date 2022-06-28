Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again as winter case numbers rise

Waitress Sophie Muller is back at work as a waitress after spending several days in bed with the flu.





It is an experience she describes as 'scary'.





The 21-year-old says she simply hadn't gotten around to getting the flu vaccine.





Vaccine fatigue over the last year or so could have played a role in that.





Health authorities are renewing their calls for people to have the flu shot.





Pandemic lockdowns saw flu cases fall to a historic low in 2021. But they've increased this year again, exceeding 147,000 cases already.





There've been over 900 hospital admissions, compared to just one last year and there have been 54 deaths so far.





These vaccines are free for most people.





