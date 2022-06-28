SBS Punjabi

Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again as winter case numbers rise

SBS Punjabi

Flu Vaccine research, improved vaccines

Published 28 June 2022 at 12:21pm, updated 30 June 2022 at 11:44am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

New variants of COVID-19 coupled with low flu immunity after pandemic lockdowns have health workers bracing for a tough winter. Over nine million Australians have heeded calls to get vaccinated against influenza. The temporary extension of free jabs to most people has boosted uptake but is set to expire in days. People are being urged to get it while it's free, in a bid to avoid copping a serious hit of flu.

Waitress Sophie Muller is back at work as a waitress after spending several days in bed with the flu.

It is an experience she describes as 'scary'. 

The 21-year-old says she simply hadn't gotten around to getting the flu vaccine.

Vaccine fatigue over the last year or so could have played a role in that.

Health authorities are renewing their calls for people to have the flu shot.

Pandemic lockdowns saw flu cases fall to a historic low in 2021. But they've increased this year again, exceeding 147,000 cases already.

There've been over 900 hospital admissions, compared to just one last year and there have been 54 deaths so far.

These vaccines are free for most people.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

