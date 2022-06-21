A survey by the National Library of Medicine estimated that 17.2 million cases with different gastro strains are reported annually in Australia.





In February 2022, the Department of Health of Victoria and other states urged parents of young children to be extra cautious when the gastro outbreak spreads.





What is gastro and its causes?





Advertisement

SBS Punjabi spoke to Dr Raj Khillan, a pediatrician in Australia to know more about the symptoms and prevention measures for the common problem of gastro. Senior Pediatrician Dr. Raj Khillan Source: Supplied





Dr Khillan says that simple home ingredients like yogurt or 'lassi' may also act like medicine in gastro.





"Diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain are some common symptoms of gastro. It can come from various viruses, but the most common and infectious is Rotavirus, whose vaccination is currently available," he says.





Dr Khillan also explained the precautions parents should take when their children go on holiday overseas.





Click on the audio below to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.

LISTEN TO 'Surviving stomach bugs': Expert tips to prevent and cure gastroenteritis SBS Punjabi 21/06/2022 13:29 Play







Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Also Read Expert tips to prevent joint pains and arthritis





