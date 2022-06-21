SBS Punjabi

'Surviving stomach bugs': Expert tips to prevent and cure gastroenteritis

A representative image of a child with a doctor

A representative image of a child with a doctor. Source: Pexels

Published 21 June 2022 at 11:16am, updated 22 June 2022 at 5:31pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Hundreds of children are admitted to hospitals annually following complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting due to gastroenteritis (gastro). Here we've pediatrician Dr Raj Khillan who talks about the causes, symptoms and prevention measures for this common problem.

A
survey
by the National Library of Medicine estimated that 17.2 million cases with different gastro strains are reported annually in Australia.

In February 2022, the Department of Health of Victoria and other states urged parents of young children to be extra cautious when the gastro outbreak spreads.

What is gastro and its causes?

SBS Punjabi spoke to Dr Raj Khillan, a pediatrician in Australia to know more about the symptoms and prevention measures for the common problem of gastro.
Senior Pediatrician Dr. Raj Khillan
Senior Pediatrician Dr. Raj Khillan Source: Supplied


Dr Khillan says that simple home ingredients like yogurt or 'lassi' may also act like medicine in gastro.

"Diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain are some common symptoms of gastro. It can come from various viruses, but the most common and infectious is Rotavirus, whose vaccination is currently available," he says.

Dr Khillan also explained the precautions parents should take when their children go on holiday overseas.

Click on the audio below to listen to the full interview in Punjabi. 
'Surviving stomach bugs': Expert tips to prevent and cure gastroenteritis

21/06/202213:29


SBS Punjabi
Facebook
Twitter


