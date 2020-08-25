SBS Punjabi

Here are things to consider while buying a business in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

SBS Punjabi

Buying a business during Covid-19

Inspecting business Source: Getty Images/DragonImages

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2020 at 10:58am, updated 27 August 2020 at 3:53pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The pandemic has sent shock-waves through businesses that usually thrive in normal times. But the disruptive nature of viral outbreaks has left some distressed owners eager to offload their burden. Is now a good time to buy a business? According to some, with the right strategies and plans in place, you may be in for a bargain.

Published 25 August 2020 at 10:58am, updated 27 August 2020 at 3:53pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Small businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy, contributing 35 per cent of Australia’s gross domestic profit and employing almost half of the workforce according to a
2019 report
by the Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

But the threat of community transmissions has struck down businesses, and Victoria, in particular, has been hit very hard. 

Peter Strong, CEO of the small business advisory advocacy organisation, COSBOA, says the pandemic has unfortunately created a bargain hunter’s market. Nonetheless, he urges potential buyers to do their diligence before making any decision.

First thing is to make sure that the business you’re looking at purchasing is viable and that the figures you’re getting from the business are ridgy-didge. You go to an accountant and you ask them to cast an eye over your business figures and tell you whether they make sense or not.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

‘Matter of survival’: Small businesses brace for impact after renewed COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?