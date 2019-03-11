SBS Punjabi

Here is how Non Resident Indians can vote in the upcoming India elections

India to vote

A man inserting a ballot to a ballot box. Indian flag in front of it. Source: iStockphoto

Published 11 March 2019 at 2:18pm, updated 13 March 2019 at 1:23pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Dates for the general elections in India have been announced and voting will begin on April 11. Punjab will go to the polls in the seventh and last phase of voting on May 19. Here is how Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can register to cast their votes from overseas.

The Deputy High Commissioner of India, Mr PS Karthigeyan told SBS Punjabi, "All eligible Indian nationals who are entitled to cast their ballot in India but presently staying/residing in Australia are once again advised to register and enroll themselves as Overseas Electors."

"No person can be enrolled in more than one electoral roll, i.e. he or she should be registered either as Overseas Elector or a general voter."
"If already registered as a general voter, he or she is required to surrender EPIC along with submission of Form 6A," said Mr Karthigeyan.

EPIC is the Electors Photo Identity Card issued to all registered voters in India. However, if they now reside overseas, then they will have to give up their EPIC whilst submitting the online form for overseas voter registration, also known as Form 6A.

Mr Karthigeyan confirmed that Form 6A is the only prerequisite for NRI voters, but added that the following information would be needed to fill out the online form:

(a) one recent passport size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A,

(b) self attested copies of relevant pages of passport containing photograph, address in India and other particulars, and 

(c) the page of passport containing the valid visa endorsement.

He added, "Form 6A can be filled online and requisite documentary proof uploaded. Or else the Form can also be downloaded and submitted in person to the Election Registration Officer (ERO) in their constituency or by post with requisite documents." 

Processing time for the overseas elector application "depends on each case," said Mr Karthigeyan.

"After submission of completed Form 6A and successful verification of details on the ground, the ERO will communicate to applicant, the final decision on registration as “Overseas Electors”. 

"No EPIC is issued to an Overseas Elector. He or she will be allowed to vote on production of their original Passport. "

As reported earlier on SBS Punjabi,
 overseas voters will now be able to vote in Lok Sabha (federal) as well as Vidhan Sabah (state) elections in India.

But the catch is that NRI voters can't cast their vote from overseas or online.
They will need to be present in their registered constituency in India on the day of the polling, to exercise their right to vote.

Explaining this, Mr Karthigeyan said, "At present, voting can be done only at Polling Stations.  However, Election Commission of India has intimated that e-postal ballots shall soon be provided to NRI voters."

He added that NRI voters can't pre-poll - meaning, they can't cast their vote before election date. "Voters are required to cast their votes in the Polling Stations only on the polling day," he said.

For complete details on the registration process please refer to the official website of the Election Commission of India at 
www.eci.gov.in
 

