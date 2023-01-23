Here's how Rajvir Aulakh is continuing his family's farming legacy in Australia

Highlights Mr Aulakh’s family has been involved in farming for the past three generations.

He helps his family to oversee fruit production at their farm in Shepparton.

Rajvir Aulakh was born and brought up in New Zealand, but when the right opportunity presented itself, his late father, Sam Aulakh, shifted their family to Australia's regional town of Shepparton in Victoria in 2007.





The 22-year-old was initiated into the sector by his father, who started working on a kiwi farm after moving to New Zealand in 1999.



"My grandfather supported my dad and uncles Gurpreet and Manvir Aulakh to start this agribusiness after we moved to Shepparton from New Zealand in 2007.





"Today, we own 140 acres of land where we grow a wide variety of fruits including apples, pears and plums. In addition, we have another 100 acres, which we use for harvesting grains," Mr Aulakh told SBS Punjabi.



Three generations of Aulakh family: Piara Singh Aulakh (L), Parmdeep Singh Aulakh (C), Gurpreet Singh Aulakh (R) Credit: Supplied Three generations of Mr Aulakh's family have been into farming.





And while he initially studied pharmacy, his heart lies in the family trade.





"I finished my bachelor's in Biomedical Science in 2021 and now I'm studying pharmacy, but I still find immense pleasure in working on our farm during my semester break."





“I have been enrooted to the farming lifestyle since my childhood and it has become a second nature to me, so I’ve decided to carry forward my family's legacy,” says Mr Aulakh.



Talking about his family's sweet success, Mr Aulakh said he feels fortunate to be reaping the rewards of seeds sown by the elders in his family.





"We have approximately 600 bins of 'Pink Lady' apples with an additional 500 bins that would grow to their full potential this season. In addition, we've 350 bins of another variety called 'Bravo' apples, 350 bins of Granny Smith apples and around 800 bins of various stonefruit varieties" he said.



The young farmer added that he is proud of his family's journey and believes it is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and work ethic they all have put into making this venture a success.





"So, our overall production quantity is quite high as an average bin accommodates a capacity of 350 to 400 kilograms each," he explained.





Mr Aulakh attributed his success to his father, who passed away in 2021.





"He was a man who built everything from scratch and always stood up for the community. He valued his relationships over everything else and believed that emotional investments brought families together," he reminisced.





