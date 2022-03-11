‘Hero’: Gympie shop owner gives out $10,000 in supplies to flood-stranded travellers

Highlights Major Singh Dhaliwal served an estimated $10,000 worth of essential goods for free to stranded travellers

"I had no second thought but to help in every possible way and to make sure that everyone was well-fed," says Mr Dhaliwal

The Gympie shop owner says he is grateful for all the heartwarming messages he has received on social media

When the Mary River in Gympie reached a record high of more than 22.96 metres, leaving travellers cut off, Major Singh Dhaliwal was there to help those in need.





Mr Dhaliwal, who runs a shop in Monkland, told SBS Punjabi that as other stores closed, he wanted to reassure those stranded by "opening his doors with an open heart".





Major Singh Dhaliwal kept the store running for several hours handing out free drinks, food and medicines while making sure that everyone feels safe. Source: Supplied by Mr Dhaliwal





"There were young families among the stranded travellers and everyone was so worried as water levels were also rising,” he said.





"All the gas stations and other stores around the flooded area were also closed due to the weather warnings, so I decided to keep my doors open and give out essential supplies for free."





For three days, Mr Dhaliwal along with his wife Karen Quinn kept the store running for extended hours handing out free drinks, food and medicine while doing all he could to ease people's fears.





Major Singh Dhaliwal with his wife Karen Quinn Source: Supplied by Mr Dhaliwal





“I could have closed my store as every other store was already closed, but it didn’t take me long to realise what everyone must be going through.”





"I had no second thought but to help people in every possible way and to make sure that everyone was well-fed.”





'A sense of satisfaction'

Mr Dhaliwal's actions won him plaudits online from those he helped.





In response, he expressed his gratitude for the many heartwarming messages he has received on social media.





“I think I served about $10,000 worth of free supplies and nearly 1,400 coffees in two to three days," he said.





Major Singh Dhaliwal expressed his gratitude for the heartwarming social media messages. Source: Supplied by Mr Dhaliwal





“While my store shelves are now completely empty, I’m not worried about restocking.





"I will always be ready to help if anything like this happens again as it gives me a sense of satisfaction by helping my community,” he said.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to Mr Dhaliwal's full interview in Punjabi.





