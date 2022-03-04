SBS Punjabi

Melbourne truckie shares ordeal of being stranded by Tweed Heads floods for days

Amrinder Singh was driving towards Queensland when he got stuck on the flooded road near Tweed Heads in NSW

Amarinder Singh was driving towards Queensland when he got stuck on the flooded road near Tweed Heads in NSW Source: Supplied by Mr Singh

Published 4 March 2022 at 3:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Paras Nagpal, Preetinder Grewal
Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded between Ballina and Tweed Heads for more than two days after the road was cut off by floodwaters from the record-breaking rainfall in Queensland and New South Wales.

Highlights
  • Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded near Tweed Heads for more than two days
  • Among those affected were families travelling with young kids and elderly people
  • "A local farming family and some truck drivers shared foods and drinks with many families to set the best example of humanity," says Mr Singh.
Truck driver Amarinder Singh was travelling from Melbourne to Brisbane, when he became stuck on the flooded road near Tweed Heads in northern New South Wales.

Sharing his experience of being stranded for more than two days, Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi that the situation was "stressful" as many young families were among those affected. 

As hundreds of vehicles ground to halt across several kilometres of the usually-busy Pacific Highway, Mr Singh said everyone just wished for the best.

“There was a big traffic jam that stretched to at least five kilometres on the highway. There were young families who were distressed as the water level was continuously rising with their car tyres completely submerged underwater.”

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded between Ballina and Tweed Heads for more than two days.
Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded between Ballina and Tweed Heads for more than two days. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh


“Even though there was water all around, everyone was hopeful that the floodwater would soon recede and they would be able to drive through this stressful situation. But that was not the case,” said Mr Singh.

Mr Singh said that while there was little official information from authorities, a local family and some truck drivers came forward to help the stranded families to set "the best example of humanity".

Many of us even tried reaching out to SES and the local police in order to get some more information or help.
“While none of the authorities came forward to help, the local farmers and the truck drivers set a perfect example of humanity surprising everyone with food to make sure everyone was well-fed,” said Mr Singh. 
The area was completely under water for at least three days
The affected stretch of the freeway was completely under water for at least three days. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh


It was after two nights of being stranded on the highway that the water finally started to recede, and Mr Singh and others were able to get a move along.

“Most of us were stuck on the highway since Monday morning and were only wishing for the roads to open up.”

“We spent almost two nights there and it was finally the moment when the water level started falling back after Tuesday midnight and we were able to drive through the road safely on Wednesday morning.”

Mr Singh, who is currently in Brisbane, said that as there are still flood warnings in place in NSW, he would have to take the inland route in order to make it back to Melbourne.

