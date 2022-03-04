The 2011 floods caused Rashpal and Satpal's business $1 million in damages, this year could be far worse

Highlights Rashpal Singh Heyer and his partner run a steel and aluminium fabrication business in Brisbane

Mr Heyer says this is the second time in 11 years his business has suffered a loss of around $1 million, following the 2011 floods

"We may have lost a lot financially, but not our spirits. We hope to bounce back soon," says Mr Heyer

With parts of Queensland witnessing disastrous floods, many business owners face damage bills well into the millions of dollars.





One of those is Rashpal Singh Heyer who, along with his partner Satpal Singh Kooner, runs a steel and aluminium fabrication business in Rocklea, one of the worst flood-hit suburbs of Brisbane.





Also Read Melbourne truckie shares ordeal of being stranded by Tweed Heads floods for days

Advertisement







In an interview with SBS Punjabi, he said his company, Singh Fabrications, was one of many in the area to have been adversely affected by the heavy and sustained downpours.





He explained that due to the nature and makeup of their business, which fulfills large school contracts that run over several years, they have encountered considerable damages to stock and machinery. Rashpal Singh Heyer and his business partner Satpal Singh Kooner remain hopeful to keep their business afloat Source: Supplied by Mr Heyer





“We are one of six companies in Brisbane that have been serving some of the big fencing contracts for schools for the last 15 years, so we keep our stock levels high to meet the demands of the jobs.”





Among the damaged goods and equipment, he said, were 90 tonnes of aluminium, over 350 tonnes of steel, welding machinery, forklifts and trucks.





"Now everything is covered in thick layers of mud, leaving us with hundreds and thousands of dollars in losses.”





Singh Fabrication is located in Rocklea, one of the worst flood-hit suburbs of Brisbane. Source: Supplied by Mr Heyer





Mr Heyer, who has been operating the business for more than 31 years, said his business suffered similar losses during the 2011 floods, which at the time were described as a 'once in a hundred years' occurrence.





We’ve been affected by the floods for the second time in the span of just 11 years. In 2011, we had losses of nearly $1.2 million due to damages caused by the floodwaters.

“We are still trying to evaluate the damages from these floods but it could take a few weeks before we can calculate the actual figure as there's a lot of cleaning that needs to be done.”





Over 90 tons of aluminium and 350 tons of steel along with some other machinery has been covered in the layers of mud due to floods. Source: Supplied by Mr Heyer





Is it covered by the business insurance?

Mr Heyer said that while damages in most scenarios are covered by insurance companies, damages incurred by natural disasters like floods are not.





“I don't think any of the insurance companies cover any kind of flood damage, especially in the Rocklea area.”





Singh Fabrication's team is putting all their efforts to finish off the cleaning with a hope to be back in the business in few weeks. Source: Supplied by Mr Heyer





Despite seeing his two factory buildings underwater for the second time in just over a decade, Mr Heyer said he remains hopeful and is doing all he can to keep the business afloat.





"I won't deny that the situation is a bit stressful, but we are still keeping our hopes high to come out of this situation."





We may have lost a lot financially, but not our spirits. We hope to bounce back soon.

“We're putting all our efforts into finishing the cleaning of both our factories and clearing off all the muddy layers and hoping to be back in business at full strength in three to four weeks' time.”





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to Mr Heyer's full interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Also read Wild weather continues to wreak havoc across QLD and NSW





