Wild weather continues to wreak havoc across QLD and NSW

Two men walk through floodwaters around the Brisbane suburb of Boondall, Queensland, Sunday, February 27, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 28 February 2022 at 5:21pm, updated 2 March 2022 at 12:01pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by MP Singh
Weather warnings are in place for south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales, as wild weather continues to wreak havoc across the region. Six people have already died in floodwaters, and authorities say they don't want to see any more tragedies occur.

The extent of the rain has prompted emergency authorities to renew their warnings to avoid going out in the storm and to NOT drive through floodwaters. 

Emergency services minister Mark Ryan is also warning residents to take care.

The minister says that on his way to today's press conference, he saw more people out than he did during the pandemic lockdowns.

He says the best place for everyone right now is at home.

"Please, you need to stay at home right now. I know there is a lot of curiosity out there about what is going on. That is natural. But please, curiosity is a killer in these kinds of circumstances. Now is not the time for going out and about to see what's going on."

