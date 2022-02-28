Wild weather continues to wreak havoc across QLD and NSW

The extent of the rain has prompted emergency authorities to renew their warnings to avoid going out in the storm and to NOT drive through floodwaters.





Emergency services minister Mark Ryan is also warning residents to take care.





The minister says that on his way to today's press conference, he saw more people out than he did during the pandemic lockdowns.





He says the best place for everyone right now is at home.





"Please, you need to stay at home right now. I know there is a lot of curiosity out there about what is going on. That is natural. But please, curiosity is a killer in these kinds of circumstances. Now is not the time for going out and about to see what's going on."





